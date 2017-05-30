Great white shark leaps into fisherman’s boat

An Australian fisherman said he was injured when an 8-foot, 44-pound great white shark jumped into his boat off the New South Wales coast.

Selwood was able to reach his radio and call Marine Rescue NSW, which came to his aid and then returned to retrieve his boat and the shark.

“There I was on all fours and he’s looking at me and I’m looking at him and then he started to do the dance around and shake and I couldn’t get out quick enough onto the gunnel“, Selwood told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Coast guard skipper Bill Bates said he misread the danger when Mr Selwood reported his predicament.

He said this would in no way deter him from going fishing again and joked that next time he might wrestle a croc to keep his name in the spotlight.

The coast guard picked up Selwood, then made another trip back to retrieve his boat with the shark in it. Selwood couldn’t figure out why the shark chose to leap into his boat.

“Often a fisherman will bring a small shark on board, maybe two or three feet, and they’re still ferocious”.

The coast guard took Mr Selwood to paramedics at Evans Head, where his badly swollen arm was cleared of any fracture.

“We think it was already dead at that stage, but no one was game to put their finger in to find out”, Bates said.

Selwood said he’ll be back out fishing as soon as he gets his equipment repairs. “I threw me right arm up and this thing hit me in the forearm and spun me around and knocked me off me feet”.

“I looked down and I thought ‘I’ll be buggered there’s a shark in me boat.’ “I was losing a fair amount of blood, I was stunned, I couldn’t register what happened and then I thought ‘ I’ve got to get out of here'”.

Selwood told NBC News he’s been fishing in the same spot for the past 50 years, and that he’s eager to return to the water despite the shark incident. “And I just stood there and watched it”. “You can understand, he was a wild creature out of his comfort zone”, Selwood said.