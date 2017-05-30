Greece dismisses Bild report on receiving more bailout money

Tuesday’s report in Germany’s mass-selling Bild that Athens could opt to go without 7 billion euros of new loans if it does not get comprehensive debt relief, and was putting billions of euros aside preparing for this scenario, rattled the euro in early trade.

“It is not true”, Tzanakopoulos told Reuters.

Greece is hoping for a deal during a June 15 eurozone finance ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg.

“Bild is distorting the statement I made yesterday”, Tsakalotos said.

Greece is hoping a June 15 meeting of euro zone finance ministers will offer clarity and a solution to its long-standing call for debt relief after three worldwide bailouts.

Greece’s finance minister insisted Monday the country had met all its reform commitments and said it was now up to worldwide creditors to agree on how to make Greece’s debt sustainable and help the nation emerge from its financial crisis.

Greece’s national debt now sits at almost 180% of annual output.

“What I did say is that the disbursement (of bailout money) was not an issue, because all sides agreed that we have kept to our commitments”.

“What was on the table was if Greece carried outs its reform package then creditors would ensure that there would be a clear runway through clarity for debt”, he said.

It wants its lenders to clarify debt relief measures that will be implemented after its program ends in 2018 to provide investors with a clear view on how Greece will service its debt and make it sustainable.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Greek Finance Minister Euclid ruled out a default.

“We feel that the ball is very much on the side of our creditors and the International Monetary Fund, that there are no excuses for not getting this overall deal that the Greek economy so desperately needs in its efforts to access the markets”, he said. “I am confident we can get a good solution it doesn’t have to be the flawless one”, he said.