Greg Gianforte wins Montana special election, apologizes for violence against reporter

The altercation didn’t stop him from capturing 50 percent of the vote against opponent Rob Quist’s 44 percent, according to the most recent tally from Decision Desk HQ, a favorable result that hardly seemed in doubt after nearly two-thirds of the ballots were cast in early voting in the GOP-friendly state.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence recorded robocalls urging voters not to let the Democrats take the seat.

With 56 percent of precincts reporting, Gianforte was leading by a 49-44 margin. Montana newspapers pulled their endorsements of Gianforte, and the Gallatin County sheriff – himself a donor to Gianforte’s campaign – charged him with misdemeanor assault.

In conceding Thursday night, Quist told supporters he called Gianforte and stressed the need to listen to all Montanans.

“I know that Montanans will hold Mr. Gianforte accountable”, Quist said Thursday night. “That’s the Montana way”. I am sorry Mr.

“Wow, I guess the GOP really has become the party of Donald Trump“, said Meyers, showing a clip of Trump body-slamming WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

“I should not have responded the way I did, and for that I’m sorry”, Gianforte said. A technology entrepreneur who was widely regarded among even Republican strategists as an imperfect candidate, Gianforte could be heard on an audio tape yelling at the reporter, Ben Jacobs of The Guardian. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Gianforte was a “wannabe Trump”, citing the president’s language and behaviour. And I just ask you to bear with me.

The last time you came in here you did the same thing. “Get the hell out of here!” The last guy did the same thing.

“There’s always the possibility that when we get the case and the details, that we might look differently at the charging decision”, Lambert said.

The big news in Gianforte’s victory is he won following reports that only 24 hours before, he had grabbed Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs by the throat and allegedly “body-slammed” the journalist and broke his glasses.

Earlier on Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan called for Gianforte to apologize for the incident, but did not ask him to step aside.

Trent Franks, the Republican representative from Arizona’s 8th District, rejected Gianforte’s actions, but also blamed liberals.

“There is no time where a physical altercation should occur with the press or just between human beings”. Meyers told Gianforte that he’s a politician and it’s his job to answer reporters questions. Gianforte will fill the seat vacated by former GOP Rep.

In his victory speech late Thursday night, Gianforte apologized to the reporter for the incident.