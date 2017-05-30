Gregg Allman: Musicians pay tribute to legendary singer-songwriter

Soulful singer and rock blues pioneer Gregg Allman passed away Saturday, May 27, in his home in Savannah, Georgia.

Musician Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers band performs at Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2013 at Madison Square Garden on Friday April 12, 2013 in NY.

Lehman says that in the end, Allman was at peace.

Allman had been diagnosed with Hepatitis C in 1999 and had a liver transplant in 2010, but his manager Michael Lehman told The Associated Press his death was the result of cancer the singer had kept quiet. “We cancelled dates when we had to but we ended up playing through October”, he says. “Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times”, Allman’s official website read. Gregg was an incredible partner and an even better friend. “And thank goodness he did not suffer at the end, he died peacefully at home”.

For the album, Allman worked with Jackson Browne on “A Song for Adam”, saying Browne was one of Allman’s closest friends in the rock business, going back to when both were teenagers. Some days were better than others but there were enough takes to make something really special.

“It’s comprised of a bunch of really cool covers and a couple of original tunes, but I really can’t say much more beyond that”, he goes on to say.

“For Gregg it was always about the music”. “Gregg really wanted to keep [information about the album] tight and I have to respect his wishes – he wanted to surprise his friends and his fans”. The Allman Brothers Band retired in 2014, just over 45 years since they came together in Florida.