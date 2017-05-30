Guardiola confirms Sergio Aguero will remain at Manchester City

This club had not played in Europe for 30 years.

City are third in the table with 75 points from 37 matches.

There is also uncertainty over the futures of Yaya Toure, Jesus Navas, Willy Caballero, Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy, who are all out of contract this summer.

City are finishing the season with plenty of momentum.

City ended the season 15 points adrift of Premier League champions Chelsea, while their bid for silverware in Europe ended with a quarter-final elimination at the hands of Monaco.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has already identified his team’s main problem – their inability to convert chances into goals.

Watford will play to retain the 12th spot in the standings, and can cause a nasty upset for Manchester City if they can manage to put up a strong defence.

“Money is not enough – when Real and Barca want a player, other teams can not compete”, he said. No way (can we compete now).

‘To compete with Barca and Real we need time, we need decades to be there.

Watford’s dismal form and Manchester City’s blistering attack are too contrasting to even consider otherwise. But to achieve the next step, the gap is shorter but it’s more hard.

And the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss says that will offer a more meaningful step forward than the introduction of retrospective punishment for diving. It is not allowed.

“We are satisfied because we are in the Champions League“.

The high farce continued after the break when Mazzarri received a lecture from referee Jon Moss, and Watford’s fans began to call for him to be sent to the stands.

Three minutes later the same pair combined again down the same side, this time goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes getting his legs in the way of Aguero’s close-range effort. When the fifth goal went in it got even nastier with Mazzarri invited to “f*** off”, and “get out of our club”. We have to provide him with better solutions to not only score more goals. “We apologise for some of our mistakes – we can’t just blame the manager”.

However, the Blues didn’t have to wait too much longer, as Kompany continued his late scoring surge, powering home a Kevin De Bruyne corner four minutes later to give City the flawless start.

Aguero scored twice midway through the half.

Fernandinho cut in from his position at right-back to score the fourth before half-time.

Aguero – superb throughout – worked his way through a couple of challenges before chipping across to Gabriel Jesus who controlled the pass in mid-air, gently lifted if past the defender and then delicately lobbed the ball into the roof of the net.