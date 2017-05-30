Guentzel’s goal lifts Penguins by Predators 5-3 in Game 1

They became the first team to go shot-less in a period in a Stanley Cup final game since the National Hockey League began tracking shots on goal in 1957-58.

They had a goal waved off.

And then things settled down.

The Nashville Predators will make their first Stanley Cup Final appearance in team history on Monday in Pittsburgh, and Penguins fans already seem prepared for a large contingent of Predators fans to make the trip.

Game 2 is in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

The Predators’ P.K. Subban scored at 7:13 of the first period, but linesman Brian Murphy reviewed the play and agreed with the Penguins coach that Filip Forsberg was in the offensive zone before the puck crossed the blue line.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and Pittsburgh’s mayor announced a friendly wager on the Stanley Cup Playoffs that will benefit local veterans’ organizations in each reason. And then, with 3:17 remaining in the third period, Penguins forward Jake Guentzel scored the victor on just their seventh shot of the game. Connor Sheary rifled the puck past Nashville netminder Pekka Rinne from near the side of the net 65 seconds later.

The tension was eased, however, when rookie Guentzel snapped a personal eight-game drought to score his playoff-leading 10th goal that gave the Penguins a lead they would not relinquish.

(Craig) I’m going to predict the Penguins will win in six games, due to their experience, secondary scoring, and Sidney Crosby of course. Evgeni Malkin, Conor Sheary and Nick Bonino scored over a span of 4:11 at the end of the first period, Jake Guentzel helped them regain a lead that they lost and Chris Kunitz sealed a 5-3 with an empty net marker. The loss is Nashville’s first in a Game 1 this postseason.

The second period started how the first ended – with the Predators actually shooting on their own goalie – but the Preds looked to have more energy than the Penguins after the first intermission.

Nashville thought it scored the opening goal midway through the first period when Subban’s wrist shot from the point got by Murray. Seriously. A team with renowned snipers like Malkin, Crosby and Phil Kessel could not put a single puck on net for more than half the game. Coach Mike Sullivan summed it up best when he started his postgame press conference by saying, “We weren’t very good”.

The Predators were hardly intimidated by the big stage.

Game 1 is in Pittsburgh, but that isn’t stopping Predators fans from lining up to watch the Stanley Cup Final in Nashville. But Nashville entered the Stanley Cup Final playing comfortably and confidently, poise that was on display during points of the second and third periods.

The question now for the Predators is will they look at how they controlled large chunks of the game against the defending champs and gain confidence, or feel like they played close to their best and still couldn’t figure out how to win?

Nashville kept coming. Sissons beat Murray 10:06 into the third and Gaudreau tied it just after a fruitless Pittsburgh power play. The Penguins’ 12 total shots are the fewest ever by a victor in the finals. Guentzel’s shot changed everything.

