Guentzel’s late goal gives Penguins Game 1 over Predators

The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Nashville Predators in game one of the Stanley Cup Finals tonight! “They’re a very opportunistic team, a high-skilled team, and we have to limit our mistakes”. P.K. Subban’s goal, which would’ve given the Predators a 1-0 lead early in the first period, was waved off.

It’s the first time in Penguins’ playoff history that they failed to register a shot in a period. Conor Sheary scored 65 seconds later.

Viktor Arvidsson, Colton Sissons and Frederick Gaudreau each scored for the Predators to overcome the deficit, but it was Rinne’s sterling.941 save percentage that was damaged the most in Game 1.

Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne allowed four goals on 11 shots. He also gives the Penguins a player with a good defensive conscience and one who can take seemingly unlimited punishment in front of the opponent’s net in order to set screens and enhance scoring chances. The next shot he faced was Guentzel’s goal with 3:17 to play.

One of Pittsburgh general manager Jim Rutherford’s first moves when he took over in 2014 was to send forward James Neal to Nashville for forward Patric Hornqvist.

However, fans were shocked when Subban was traded to the Nashville Predators for Shea Weber in June 2016.

How freakish: The Penguins built a 3-0 lead on just eight shots in the first period.

Laviolette would know. This is his third Stanley Cup Final in the post-lockout era, winning the most famous trophy in sports in 2006 with the Carolina Hurricanes. He was wide open at the side of the net thanks to a pass from Chris Kunitz. Pittsburgh had four goals on nine shots.

So the key for Nashville is keeping the Penguins from getting too many of those top-notch chances.

Here is how it was explained on NHL.com: “After reviewing all available replays and consulting with the Linesmen, NHL Hockey Operations staff determined that (Filip) Forsberg preceded the puck into the attacking zone, nor did he have possession and control before crossing the blue line”.

“The impact of that moment and then the chain of events that happened after that with the penalty kills I think changed the course of the game”, Predators coach Peter Laviolette said.

Another classic is this move on the Blackhawks a year ago.

Matt Murray, the 23-year-old starting goaltender for Pittsburgh, has already won a Cup and is fresh because an injury cost him the first two rounds as Marc-Andre Fleury got the Penguins through.

The Predators miraculous run began when they swept the Chicago Blackhawks who were looking like Cup favourites.

The previous time the National Hockey League held an All-Star weekend and sent players to the Olympics was 1998, the first of five trips to the Games. But maybe if the Preds can keep the Penguins’ offensive stars far enough away from Rinne, they can buck the odds and bring Lord Stanley’s Cup to Music City for the first time. I can’t not hope, in a year when the Red Wings said goodbye to a 25 year playoff streak, Gordie Howe, Mike Illitch, and Joe Louis Arena, that Detroit hangs onto one last claim to greatness: the last back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions. Nashville has put up multiple goals in all but two playoff games this year.

None measure up individually to Karlsson, the two-time Norris Trophy victor who near single-handedly willed the Senators to within one with of a Final berth over a common opponent in the Penguins.