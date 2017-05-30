Hamilton celebrates hard-fought Spanish GP win over Vettel

He then rebuilt a margin when on soft tyres in the middle stint while Hamilton was on mediums, but found that gap gone when they made their final stops and took the opposite tyres.

“It’s hard to say”, Hamilton said of the longevity of the banter and civility in their relationship. I don’t know if we touched.

“He managed a really good exit and was really quick in last sector and managed to win the race. Sebastian was very fast but the team did a great job with the strategy”.

“The respect stays the same. He said he was angry”.

He said: “It was the rawest fight I can remember having for some time, which I loved”.

A year ago, Max Verstappen made history on the very same track, when he sped away to victory to become the youngest race victor at the age of 18. It didn’t work, I’m not happy with that. “That’s not why we exist”. On went the soft tyre and Hamilton was released.

“The intensity of the fight?” “I had it, I had it”, he said ruefully over the radio.

“I’m in a much better position than last year so 2017 is a much better year so far”. He won it fair and square so I can’t take it away from him. Hamilton, meanwhile, was doing everything he could to cling on to the red auto in front.

“Definitely it’s one of my favourites, if not the favourite”.

“Having a battle and a fight with another team, it’s so much more enjoyable”, said Hamilton, whose new team mate Valtteri Bottas won in Russian Federation last month but retired in Barcelona with an engine failure. There is no tension within our team. It’s just a completely different feeling. I was good when I got out of the vehicle but jumping into. “That’s the ultimate goal”. On lap 35 Vettel pulled an aggressive move to pass Bottas by running onto the grass at Turn 1. An error from Felipe Massa slowed the Ferrari down as he tried to lap him, though, meaning Hamilton had more than enough in the tank to clinch a pulsating victory. “I think if he did hit me it would have been a bit different”. “It’s certainly going to be close“.

He is now up against a quadruple champion, once dominant with Red Bull, who has a machine to match the Mercedes.

“But the most important thing is we’re there once again, fighting and not much missing at the end”. For me it’s about consistency.

“You’re just using everything you’ve got”. “I was doing what I could to say in front, but as soon as I was alone he just flew past”. There are 15 of them left, so it doesn’t matter if I’m leading the championship after the next one. “The championship is still a long way and we are already focusing on the next race at Monaco”.