Health care bill would drive up premiums for millions, CBO finds

The House bill has received massive opposition from Senate Republicans and particularly those from states with large populations of people.

These fears are even more pronounced among the millennial generation, many of who are facing a very near-future reality of caring for aging, disabled parents who, under the AHCA, may lose Medicaid coverage and be priced out of the private insurance market. Republican Mark Meadows, who more than anyone else pushed for these changes, was reportedly reduced to tears when he found out that they’d mean a lot of people with preexisting conditions would lose their coverage, which makes you wonder what he thought they were doing. It will also repeal ACA provisions that increased the payroll tax rate for many high-income taxpayers and imposed a surtax on their net investment income.

The report came the same week that President Donald Trump released a fiscal 2018 budget proposal that calls for deep cuts to several domestic program, including $610 billion from Medicaid. It would end the expansion of Medicaid under the ACA, which has provided coverage to millions of poor adults earning up to 133 percent of the federal poverty level. It’s true that, because the bill’s effects would depend heavily on how states react, they are particularly hard to assess.

People who have a higher income and are “middle-class” would be receiving help with paying for their coverage in individual markets. “The cost of insurance for a 64-year-old earning about $27,000 would increase to more than $13,000, from $1,700 under the Affordable Care Act, even for states that pared back insurance rules”.

The agency reports that the bill could destabilize individual insurance markets in some states, leaving unhealthy Americans unable to buy insurance. This is akin to a law that says companies can not charge young male drivers more for vehicle insurance than they charge elderly women. It would, according to the CBO and the Joint Committee on Taxation, which participated in the analysis.

Shiozawa is looking forward to the state flexibility the AHCA would bring. Everyone would have catastrophic insurance to protect against true medical emergencies and then use health savings accounts to pay for routine care out of pocket.

While the analysis of the House-passed plan simply gives senators a numerical starting point for their own work, it also made the Republican health care drive a fatter target for Democratic attacks. “We got to get premiums down and we got to make sure that people with pre-existing conditions can get affordable coverage“. The Congressional Budget Office said that in states that take full advantage of the House plan’s waivers to insurance requirements, healthy people might flock to skinnier, lower-premium plans.

“The AHCA is a historic first step toward putting people – not politics – back at the center of our health care system”, Rep. Ron Estes, R-Wichita, said in a prepared statement.

The bill also proposes to allow insurance companies to create so-called “high-risk pools” for people with pre-existing conditions. That’s because prior to the Obama law, insurers were able to turn away people with costly conditions, and offer plans that limited or left out benefits like maternity care and prescription drugs.