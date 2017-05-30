Heated argument erupts on Texas House floor

A heated argument erupted between legislators at the Texas Capitol Monday afternoon, after one state representative said he called US Immigration and Customs Enforcement on protesters.

Representative César Blanco told the Texas Tribune that’s when Representative Matt Rinaldi, a Republican, came up to him and several other Democrats and said, “I’m glad I just called ICE to have all these people deported”.

Later it was learned State Rep. Matt Rinaldi, R-Irving had threatened of shooting by the end of the disrupted session.

The fight over sanctuary cities seems to be headed to the Supreme Court a federal Judge, having ruled that President Trump executive order on the same is Unconstitutional. They informed anxious immigrants about the rights they retain despite the law and urged grass-roots resistance against it. That led to a shoving match, with Rinaldi and some Democrats threatening to harm each other.

Protesters in red shirts chanted, cheered and unfurled big banners from the House gallery promising legal action to block the legislation and consequences at the polls.

Texas state representatives have locked horns over a law signed earlier this month that critics say unfairly targets immigrants, and now both sides are threatening not only political resistance, but violence. “That is a cornerstone of our democracy”. Rinaldi in a statement later accused Romero of assault and said state Rep. Poncho Nevarez (D-Eagle Pass) “threatened [his] life on the House floor”. “There was a threat from Representative Rinaldi to put a bullet in one of my colleague’s head. This is the kind of unity that we need, so these people can understand we’re going to stand and fight against this”, Juan Aguirre said. And amid those rising tensions, right before the chambers adjourned, a scuffle broke out on the House floor.

“I made it clear that if he attempted to, in his words, ‘get me, ‘ I would shoot him in self defense”, he added.

“Matt Rinaldi gave the flawless example of why there’s a problem with SB 4”, Romero added. “He saw people that, whether he wants to accept it or not, in his heart he has hate for those people and he wants to see them gone”. He racial profiled every single person that was in the gallery today.

We’re fired up can’t take it no more, we’re fired up can’t take it no more! His phone call to ICE to detain Hispanic protesters and immigrants only highlights the institutional racism this body embraced this session by passing SB 4, the “Show Me Your Papers Bill”.

President Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric has left immigrants across the country anxious for their safety. There were no reports of arrests.