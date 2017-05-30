Here’s how analysts see Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) after this past week

Court Place Advisors Llc bought 12,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2016Q4, valued at $40.80M, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. About 750,226 shares traded. It has underperformed by 65.09% the S&P500.

Unilever NV Company Profile Unilever N.V.is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. Key Gru Hldgs (Cayman) holds 1.73M shares. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever plc were worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.25 on May 26, reaching $55.13. The firm owned 191,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,717 shares during the period.

The share price of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was down -0.45% during the last trading session, with a day high of 55.18. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,096.87 ($52.63). The stock has “Buy” rating by Shore Capital on Tuesday, January 19. As per Monday, April 3, the company rating was downgraded by ABN Amro. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 26 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, March 17. The stock of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 23 by BB&T Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 7 by AlphaValue.

Analysts await Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) to report earnings on July, 25.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 28,159 shares to 1.63 million valued at $112.99 million in 2016Q4. (NYSE:HON) stake by 1.89M shares and now owns 5.04M shares. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Therefore 36% are positive. Unilever PLC had 246 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) has “Outperform” rating given on Sunday, October 4 by Bernstein. On Wednesday, August 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. As per Monday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Barclays PLC upgraded Unilever plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Unilever plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 8 report. On Wednesday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, December 13 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 3,600 ($46.24) target price on Unilever plc and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

12/09/2015 – Unilever PLC had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our daily email newsletter.