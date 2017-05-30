Highlights from in and around the world of Texas politics

But Republican House Speaker Joe Straus, who has long opposed the bathroom bill as potentially bad for Texas’ economy, said his chamber would go no further. Straus refused to give a committee hearing to the Texas Privacy Act, also known as the Bathroom Bill, which would limit the usage of public restrooms to transgenders, forcing them to use the restrooms designated for the gender they were born with.

AUSTIN -As the clock ticks down to Monday’s adjournment, Texas House members said Sunday that a special session can be averted if the Senate sends a bill to Gov. Greg Abbott for his signature that would extend the life of the state Medical Board. “We’re getting something for something”, said the bill’s House sponsor, Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, according to the Texas Tribune. Who should compromise in the future or in the event of a special session?

“As large employers in the state, we are gravely concerned that any such legislation would deeply tarnish Texas’ reputation as open and friendly to businesses and families”, the tech CEOs wrote in their letter to Abbot.

It started with in the House, where members of the Sunset Advisory Commission, which is responsible for periodic reviews of state agencies, accused the Senate of playing games with Texans’ health and safety by holding out on legislation that would keep state agencies, including the Texas Medical Board, in existence. If he takes no action, it becomes law automatically.

Patrick, at a news conference later with senators, similarly blamed the House. He said the amendment continues the agencies but not laws undergirding them.

Both the House and the Senate hosted press conferences, pointing the finger at the other today.

Without action by the Legislature, the agencies without regulations – such as the Texas Medical Board – would enter a one-year “wind-down” period after September 1, 2017, in which they would begin the process of shutting down completely.

It has been seen by Patrick and most senators as a key bargaining chip to leverage passage of a tough bathroom bill and property-tax reform, two top priorities in the upper chamber. Five agencies, including the Texas Medical Board, will avoid closure if the Senate agrees to approve a House proposal pushing back their “sunset” date to 2021, they insist. She delayed tough abortion restrictions that later passed in special session. We’ll fix it in the special (session).

Patrick said the issue could be handled in two or three days in a special session.