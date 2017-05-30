HMD Global Rings Up Millennials With Release Of Nokia Smartphone Range

Nokia aims to recapture Malaysian market share with the roll-out of its latest Android-powered smartphones, the Nokia 3, 5 and 6 here today.

Vice-President for Asia Pacific, James Rutherfoord said the smartphones, which combined superior craftsmanship, distinctive design and features with a pure Android experience, marked the beginning of an exciting new era for Nokia.

Nokia 3 packs 16GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM.

The Nokia 6 will sport a 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD screen while the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will feature a 5.2-inch HD (1280x720p) IPS LCD screen and 5.0-inch HD IPS LCD screen, respectively.

Nokia 5 features a slightly bigger 5.2-inch HD screen and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430.

While the Nokia 3310 has reached some countries such as the India, Europe, etc., the availability of the Android phones is still unknown. The rear camera is further bumped up to 16MP, but the front camera remains unchanged at 8MP.

Originally HMD Global – the company making the new devices with the Nokia branding – had said the phones would be released by the end of Q2, and now a tweet from the official Nokia Mobile account has confirmed the planned June release. The software and CPU are the same as with the Nokia 5. And it’s not just a couple of countries that will get the Nokia 3, 5 and 6, but the whole world.

The much-anticipated “blast from the past”, the Nokia 3310, will be available from June onwards, with a price tag of only RM239.