Holiday weekend shooting kills 15-year-old Chicago boy

A 15-year old boy was killed and at least 25 others have been wounded in shootings over the Memorial Day weekend in Chicago.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson told a news conference Saturday the raids would continue over the weekend.

“Last year, it wasn’t until Memorial Day night, when after all the barbecues and parties were over, that we started to see some conflict”, Guglielmi said.

Last year, there were about 880 extra officers working, according to police.

At 2:09 a.m., two men, ages 27 and 28, were shot in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that narcotics and weapons charges will be filed against all those arrested.

At 12:27 a.m., a man 29-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 7100 block of South State Street in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood when someone in a gray vehicle opened fire, striking him in the left thigh, abdomen and buttocks, police said.

A 52-year-old man died Monday afternoon after being shot in the head and body during an argument in a home in the 1700 block of North Narragansett Avenue by a 27-year-old man.

A 34-year-old man was shot about 5 a.m.in the South Shore neighborhood. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions were stabilized. The younger man was shot in the right calf, while the older man suffered a gunshot wound to the right ankle.

“This is sad, man”, said the 37-year-old cashier at the gas station, who asked to remain anonymous.

1,300 extra Chicago police officers are patrolling the streets each day this Memorial Day weekend.

The department typically puts more officers on the street during the Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day weekends to combat the surge in violence that often happens during those periods.

A 16-year-old girl also was injured in that shooting, which occurred when shots were fired from a gray sedan that was driving by. The victim made his way to South Shore Hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower back and had his condition stabilized. Several men fired shots from the gangway in the 6600 block of South Campbell Avenue.

At least eight other people have been shot in Chicago since 7 p.m. Friday. The victim was listed in critical condition at Stroger. He’s listed in stable condition at IL Masonic. He was shot in the head about 5:40 p.m.in the 9800 block of South Wallace and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. In 2015, there were 57 people shot and 12 slain.

The weekend’s first fatality occurred Sunday, when the 16-year-old boy was killed after being shot in the back in the 1600 block of South St. Louis Avenue about 6:35 p.m., police said. Four illegal guns were seized and more than 70 traffic citations were issued.