Chinese stocks sank Wednesday after Moody’s cut the country’s debt rating and othe.

Moody’s credit rating goes with the “pro-cyclical” rating approach and it’s inappropriate, said the MOF.

Moody’s said that it is downgrading its long-term rating for China one notch to a still robust A1 from Aa3.

Moody’s cut Hong Kong’s credit rating from Aa1 to Aa2 on Wednesday, following its first downgrade to China’s rating since 1989, citing the city’s “close and tightening” linkages with the mainland.

And its arguments are similar to India’s: “Moody’s has overestimated the difficulties faced by the Chinese economy, while underestimating the capabilities of China to deepen side-supply reforms”.

The Chinese economy roared back strongly in the beginning of 2017, with substantial rebounds in almost all indicators. Growth hit 10.6 percent in 2010 before sliding to a near-three decade low of 6.7 percent previous year. For the first four months, fiscal revenue, a gauge of the government’s ability to conduct macroeconomic regulation, jumped 11.8 percent, compared to 8.6 percent the same period a year ago.

He also said the Belt and Road initiative offered numerous economic opportunities for the global financial hub.

Meanwhile, Moody’s said in a statement that structural reforms effectively stemming the rise in leverage without an increase in risks in the banking and shadow banking sectors could be positive for China’s credit profile and rating, while warning that leverage continuing to rise faster and to involve significant misallocation of capital would spark negative rating pressure.

China’s debt-to-GDP ratio is more than 250 per cent, one of the highest in the world, “reflecting attempts by Beijing to continue pump-priming its economy and maintain growth and job creation as millions move from the countryside to make their fortunes in the cities”, says Sky News.

The ministry said it was unlikely for China’s government debt risks to see major changes in 2018-2020, compared to 2016. “While ongoing progress on reforms is likely to transform the economy and financial system over time, it is not likely to prevent a further material rise in economywide debt, and the consequent increase in contingent liabilities for the government”.

Estimates of China’s total non-government debt have risen from the equivalent of 170 percent of annual economic output in 2007 to 260 percent a year ago.

The debt owed by local or central SOEs must only be borne by the enterprises themselves instead of governments, according to China’s corporate laws.

Last October, India’s finance ministry raised questions over Moody’s rating methodology, which was ignoring India’s reducing debt burden and sustained impressive growth, the report said.