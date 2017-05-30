Hornqvist good to go for Penguins in Game 1

Unfortunately for the Predators, the goal was called back after Filip Forsberg was determined to be offside.

Subban’s shot somehow evaded Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin on its way to the back of the net to stake Nashville to the early lead.

The Nashville Predators are playing for the Cup for the first time in their history.

Pittsburgh’s ability to add key pieces at reasonable prices – forwards Phil Kessel, Patric Hornqvist, Carl Hagelin and defensemen Justin Schultz and Trevor Daley – has helped it sustain success and keep its team together for another Cup run.

Maybe it’s mystique. Maybe it’s luck. It is Nashville’s first dance, after all. Matt Murray has a 3-1 record with a 1.35 GAA and a save percentage of.946 since regaining the starter’s job for the Penguins for the last four games of the Eastern Conference Final. The next shot he faced was Guentzel’s goal with 3:17 to play.

This is the fourth time Crosby’s Penguins have reached the final since 2008. And yet it didn’t matter.

Bonino scored his second goal of the game into an empty net with 1:02 left in regulation. “We didn’t get pucks behind them”.

Conor Sheary scored his first of the playoffs and Evgeni Malkin collected his eighth.

Nashville cut the lead to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 8:21 of the second when Ellis beat Rinne through a screen.

Let’s review: The Penguins and their diving/flopping team, along with their godawful fan base, have returned to the Stanley Cup Finals and are looking to repeat as champions.

“Our power play has won a lot of games for us throughout the course of the regular season and through the playoffs”, Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “We just beat a really good team that was a defense-first team, always had numbers back, tried to limit opportunities off the rush, and had more of a counterattack mindset”.

Ryan Ellis, Colton Sissons and Frederick Gaudreau scored for the Predators. His shot from the top of the slot glided just over Rinne’s left pad. He put the Penguins ahead in the third period of Game 7 against Ottawa and ended up with the secondary assist on Chris Kunitz’s knuckler that finally put away the Senators in double overtime.

Pittsburgh looked a step behind at the outset.

Bowman guided the last repeat victor in Detroit, with the Red Wings winning by sweeps in 1997 and 1998.

Whether you hate them or not (and I’m assuming most of us do), that kind of greatness doesn’t come around often and deserves a certain amount of respect, however grudging it may be. “We hate the result but we’ll move forward”. Pittsburgh is putting up 3.33 goals per game while allowing 2.70.

This is the first Stanley Cup final for Predators GM David Poile, a hockey lifer.

They don’t have their best defenceman, but the Penguins have enough here to make due against the Preds.

Nashville, unlike the Senators, didn’t bail.

To suggest that the Predators right wing has revenge on his mind would be a little a strong, but he will be going out to make a point. The Nashville Predators are a very defensive minded team. The Pittsburgh Penguins are the favorites in this series as they shoot for their second consecutive Cup, if they are successful it would be the first time a team has won back-to-back Cups since the season before the Predators started play.

A position the Penguins have become increasingly comfortable in under Sullivan. “If you watch them out there, they do some pretty special things”. Considered a disappointment during three-plus underwhelming seasons in Edmonton, the former University of Wisconsin athlete has spent 15 months in Pittsburgh remodeling his game.

“It’s just one of those nights where, for whatever reason, we got them blocked or missed the net”, he said. “But it was a good finish there to get that one from Jake”.

Then your mind wandered to a scant three hours earlier as Bettman gave an 18-minute soliloquy on the state of the game.