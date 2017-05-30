How does GST rates impact your monthly household budget?

The tax rate was finalised by the GST council on Friday.

Entertainment tax will be merged with service tax under GST and a composite 28 per cent levy charged on cinema services as well as gambling or betting at race course. The service tax rate now stands at 15 percent.

The bulk of the services including seven specified services such as work contracts, hotels charging Rs2,500-5,000 rent a day and outdoor catering of food and drinks as well as all other services not specified in the schedule will be taxed at 18 per cent.

So, with the new rates coming into effect, your monthly budget which includes essential items will also get affected.

The Cellular Operators Associations of India (COAI) said that the telecom sector pays around 30 per cent of its earnings in taxes and levies, including spectrum usage charge and licence fees.

The new GST structure has also brought hybrid cars under the same slab as that of large vehicles meaning a tax of 43 per cent will be levied on them. However, hotels with tariff under Rs 1,000 are exempt from the GST regime.

Meanwhile, prices of televisions, refrigerators and air-conditioners would go up by 4-5 per cent as they would fall under the 28 per cent tax slab. “Effectively, average tax rate on tickets is 8-10 per cent”. A total of 7% of goods have been kept zero rated. These 30-31 per cent taxes. The GST for hotels with tariff above Rs 5,000 will be 28 per cent.

Mumbai: Domestic ratings agency Crisil today said it will take six months for industrial stabilisation after GST is introduced but gains of the biggest indirect tax reform will take up to 3 years to materialise.

No decision made on the tax rates for gold and gold jewellery.

Sources say that most of the Tamil films have enjoyed the tax exemption provided by Tamil Nadu but from July 1, things will be different and producers have to adapt themselves to survive in the industry.

Industry players, however, expressed some concerns. “Let’s be honest, let us try to pass down the actual tax rate to the consumer and let’s not try to increase tariff only because of tax rate going up”, he said.

“We are one of the only local film industries in the world to have thus far withstood the onslaught of Hollywood”, Kapur said.

Beverages such as coffee (not instant), tea and groundnut, coal, hand pumps will attract 5 per cent tax under GST.