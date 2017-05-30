How Portland Is Reacting To Friday’s Stabbing Attack

According to witnesses of the attack, a white man riding an eastbound MAX train in Portland early Friday afternoon began yelling what “would best be characterized as hate speech toward a variety of ethnicities and religions”, police said.

Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, a grassroots campaign to end gun violence, added: “Donald Trump has yet to mention Portland heroes, a 23-year-old and a Vet, who gave their lives to protect Muslim women from an extremist”. Christian was arrested after fleeing the scene and has subsequently been charged with aggravated murder.

“Their actions were courageous and selfless and should serve as an example, an inspiration to us all”, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said, according to the Associated Press.

Micah Fletcher, the third OR stabbing victim, was treated for knife wounds to his neck.

The third stabbing victim, Fletcher, is a student at Portland State University and was taking the train from classes to his job at a pizza shop when the attack occurred.

Although she couldn’t see the two girls who appeared to be the true target of Christian’s vitriol, Macy said it appeared all three men were stabbed as he lunged for the young women.

Christian had previously gone on a racist tirade on a train one night before the deadly attack, police confirmed to CBS affiliate KOIN, which obtained video of the incident. Mangum confirms that her friend who was wearing the hijab is a Muslim.

Mangum shared a similar account with KPTV, saying the man had told them to get out of the country and to “go back to Saudi Arabia”.

“We’re just here to say thank you”, Hudson said. The two died from their wounds.

Identifying Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche and Ricky John Best, a recent college graduate and an army veteran, by name, Rather wrote, “I wish we would hear you say these names, or even just tweet them”.

Court records show Christian served prison time for first-degree robbery and second-degree kidnapping after a crime committed 15 years ago, when he was 20, and theft and weapons charges were dismissed in 2010. F*** all you Christians and Muslims and f****** Jews, f****** die.

According to NPR, the FBI is investigating but they “say it’s too soon to label this an act of domestic terrorism. Right now, they’re just continuing to investigate”.

“President Trump must speak out personally against the rising tide of Islamophobia and other forms of bigotry and racism in our nation that he has provoked through his numerous statements, policies and appointments that have negatively impacted minority communities”, said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad.

Jeremy Joseph Christian shown in a jail booking photo provided by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

His Facebook page was filled with political ramblings in which he expressed sympathy for Nazis and wrote last month “May all the Gods Bless Timothy McVeigh, a TRUE PATRIOT!“, in reference to the man who bombed a federal building in Oklahoma City in 1995, killing 168 people. He was pretty upset.

“He was pretty upset, squinting his eyes, venting to his friend on the phone about some girl that just pepper-sprayed him”, KK said.