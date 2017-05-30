President Donald Trump has said he will decide whether to withdraw from the Paris accord climate change deal in the next week.

Mr Trump has reportedly told “confidants” including the head of the Environmental Protection Angency Scott Pruitt, he wants the USA to leave the worldwide agreement on climate change, the Axios news outlet reported, citing three sources with direct knowledge.

Over the weekend, Trump said in a tweet he would make a decision on the Paris accord sometime this week. The group said the USA was “reviewing its policies on climate change and on the Paris Agreement and thus is not in a position to join the consensus”.

“I was sitting in on some of the discussions in Brussels, by the way, where climate change came up, and the president was open, he was curious about why others were in the position they were in – his counterparts in other nations”, he said. But what will it mean if the US ends up pulling out?

Axios named the head of the US Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt as one of the “multiple people” informed of Trump’s decision.

Trump’s chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn, told reporters at the G-7 summit Friday that the president was growing more attuned to the European stance on climate change.

But in Taormina, for the final throes of the G7, Mr Trump isolated himself, and the United States, from the world’s other wealthiest countries, refusing continued commitment to the Paris climate change deal.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mattis, however, said the USA position on climate change is “not inside my portfolio”. According to Buzzfeed, German chancellor Angela Merkel called the talks “very unsatisfactory”.

Mrs Merkel said the European Union nations had to “take our destiny into our own hands” although she emphasised the need to keep friendly relations with the United States and Britain, as well as stressing the importance of being good neighbours wherever possible, including with Russian Federation.

“My sense is the climate train has left the station around the world and even in the United States – particularly at the state level – there’s an terrible lot going on”, Robertson said.

Mrs Merkel called the climate talks “very hard, if not to say, very unsatisfactory”.