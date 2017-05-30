HS Sec. Kelly: Kushner’s Back Channeling ‘Acceptable,’ a ‘Good Thing’

While Trump was overseas, US news media accounts said that Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, another of his White advisers, tried to set up a secret channel of communications with Moscow officials in the weeks before Trump took office in late January.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is defending an alleged effort by top White House adviser Jared Kushner to create back-channel communications with Russian Federation as a “good thing“, while the Trump administration sought to quell mounting questions over secret ties to the Kremlin.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017 It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media.

Trump then criticized the media’s use of unnamed sources saying that it was “possible that those sources don’t exist”. “#FakeNews is the enemy!” the United States leader wrote, spelling errors and all.

His latest tweets came amid reports Trump is weighing an overhaul of his White House staff, bringing back top campaign strategists and recruiting an expanded team of outside lawyers and PR pros.

Jared Kushner reportedly has been encouraged to take a leave of absence from his White House adviser position because of Federal Bureau of Investigation scrutiny of his contacts with Russian Federation.

A rattled White House braced Monday for a fresh wave of scrutiny in the ever-widening investigation into Russian election meddling, as President Donald Trump rallied behind his embattled son-in-law and top aide Jared Kushner.

Second, Mr Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, was accused of having met with Russian officials and a banker close to Russian President Vladimir Putin – without entering the meetings in his security-clearance document.

Administration officials close to President Donald Trump have been pushing Kushner to step aside while the FBI investigates meetings that Kushner he had with Russian figures during the transition period following the November election, The Hill reported.

“I don t trust this story as far as I can throw it”, he said.

“I think any time you can open lines of communication with anyone, whether they’re good friends or not-so-good friends, is a smart thing to do”, Kelly said.

Kushner reportedly asked about using Russian diplomatic facilities for the communications to shield the talks from USA surveillance during a meeting at Trump Tower in December before Trump took office.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said he doesn’t find back-channel communications with Russian Federation concerning.

Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly defended Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner Sunday following reports that he had attempted to set up a backchannel of communications with Russian Federation.

“The FBI’s Russian Federation investigation reached Trump’s backyard, and now it’s in his house”, the DNC Deputy Communications Director Adrienne Watson said in a statement Thursday.

“Any channel of communication back or otherwise is a good thing”, Kelly told “Fox News Sunday“.

Trump’s National Security Advisor HR McMaster refused to talk about the allegations, but said that generally speaking, “we have back-channel communication with a number of countries…”

Kushner, 36, even suggested using Russian diplomatic facilities in the United States to protect such a channel from monitoring, The Post said, quoting U.S. officials briefed on intelligence reports.

However, the eve of his return brought the biggest story to date: A Washington Post report about Kushner’s alleged proposal to the Russians to create a secret channel out of the reach of USA spymasters.

Clapper did not speak directly to the reports about Kushner. Asked whether Kushner’s clearance should be revoked or at least suspended until an investigation is completed, Booker gave a long-winded answer that amounted to “no”.

“Clearly, the White House is in crisis”.

“I think we need to get to the bottom of these allegations”, Schiff said.