Huddersfield boss David Wagner: No Wembley advice from Jurgen Klopp

It’s a huge weekend for Liverpool loanee Danny Ward, with the Welsh goalkeeper in action for Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final on Bank Holiday Monday.

DAVID WAGNER decided not to ask Jurgen Klopp for advice about Wembley – because Liverpool lost there last season!

A regular for Huddersfield goal, Ward will play a key role, and heading into the Wembley showdown can look back on a good campaign so far.

“We spoke after the semi- final and I know he supports us for the final”. And even as a German, I know how big Wembley is. When compared with the Maracana, it is probably the most traditional, biggest, greatest stadium where you can be involved as a footballer and a manager.

If they can make it to the Premier League, it will be quite a feat.

The 45-year-old has enjoyed a hugely successful season in West Yorkshire, guiding the surprise package of the Championship all the way to the playoff final, where they will face Reading at Wembley tomorrow afternoon.

Wagner said he believed neutral fans would be supporting Huddersfield – nicknamed The Terriers – who were tipped to struggle at the start of the season but defied those predictions to finish fifth.

“Just because you’re a small dog, it doesn’t mean you’re not able to be quick, to have endurance, to be mobile, to create other weapons”.

“It’s great to be involved but if you are in a final, you’d like to win it”.