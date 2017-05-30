Huddersfield Town Promoted to Premier League

After Liam Moore had missed from 12 yards out for Reading, Al Habsi and Ward each made a save before Christopher Schindler sealed a 4-3 win on penalties.

For Huddersfield, it will be their first time back in England’s top flight since the 1971/72 campaign.

“I have a contract and I’m very happy here”, said the Dutchman.

Mooy played a key role in Huddersfield reaching the play-off final, playing 47 of a possible 48 matches before the Wembley final for the Terriers. Everybody will remind everybody of what this group has done.

“We have had so many setbacks, so many problems, we don’t have the biggest squad, but we trusted and believed in ourselves”.

And once their supporters get over their hangovers, they can start looking ahead to the visit of the likes of Antonio Conte’s champions and Liverpool to Yorkshire.

The planning begins immediately, given that they are a few weeks behind Newcastle and Brighton in terms of preparation, and manager David Wagner has shown that he has the tactical acumen not to be phased by the rigours of the Premier League.

“We have to be focused on ourselves and this club has created an identity and style now”.

But Holloway and the rest of the doubters underestimated the urbane Wagner’s pioneer spirit, inspirational personality and tactical prowess.

With adult season tickets priced at £199 for any part of Kirklees Stadium, the club will not only be the cheapest to watch in the Premier League, but also cheaper than every Championship club this season except for relegated Wigan, who now charge £179. “But he scored and that was great”.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer?

“This feeling is unbelievable”, Schindler said.

“I will speak to Jurgen for sure, about everything that happened”, Wagner said. Can you keep your cool and do the same things as you do in training with penalties?

“But the players took the responsibility when they had to”.

“I am happy for everyone who has helped us make this big, big achievement, and especially for the chairman who has backed almost all of my ideas – even when they seemed ridiculous”, added the 45-year-old. There’s no blame to nobody, everybody is working hard. In the opening minutes of the second-half, that was certainly at work: Brown took four touches too many and turned the wrong way when presented with possession deep in the box and Reading failed to take advantage of some well-positioned free-kicks.