Huddersfield wins footballs’s richest single match, earns promotion to Premier League

But misses from the spot by Liam Moore and Jordan Obita gave Huddersfield the initiative and Christopher Schindler tucked in the winning spot kick to fire Town to the Premier League.

Huddersfield were relegated from the old first division in 1972 and have struggled in recent years in the Championship with 16th place their best finish since returning to the second tier five years ago.

Half of “Town” fans surveyed by the Huddersfield Daily Examiner earlier this year said they’d be willing to part with anything in the region of £250 to £400 for a season ticket next campaign. “But heroes to zero in…” Everybody will remind everybody of what this group has done. “We have had so many setbacks in the past, small squad, totally independent of everything around us, we only trusted in ourselves”. “It’s great that they got something back”. We played Manchester City this season in the cup; we had a good cup run this season as well, now I think about it.

“I am so happy because when I arrived people said I had no experience, no experience of British football, no experience of players – I always had to fight against that”.

“Well, experience is important, but if you have passion and ideas you can match it”. It was not personal with Holloway.

The English Premier League giants quickly loaned him out to Huddersfield as he sought experience of English football. “All you need to do is put the ball in the net from 12 yards, ‘” Wagner said.

Stam, who has being linked with West Ham, said: “I still have a contract at Reading and there is nothing there that’s going to take me away”.

And there will be joy for their followers when they discover the cost to watch their side in action against the Premier League elite. “This proves that you don’t have to blow your brains out to get promotion”.

He coached Dortmund II, working with Christian Pulisic in his first full season in Germany before taking the Huddersfield Town job in November 2015. But the Yorkshire side were forced to go all the way with Reading, with Wagner’s side eventually overcoming the Royals 4-3 on penalties.

“But the players took the responsibility when they had to”.

Garath McCleary and Wells both dragged shots wide before the dramatic penalty shootout.