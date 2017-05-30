Hundreds attend Memorial day service at State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville

The ceremony will conclude with the reading of the names of those lost, followed by the placing of wreaths around the Veteran’s Memorial.

Trump is also set to lay a wreath Monday at the cemetery, the final resting place for many USA military members and others who have served the country.

This was the first time Beatty spent Memorial Day at the WWI Museum.

Gen. Kelly’s son Robert Kelly, a United States Marine like his father, was killed by an IED blast in 2010 while on patrol in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province. In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday by an act of Congress, celebrated on the last Monday in May.

For many, Memorial Day is a day off or an opportunity to go to the beach, but for families like the Harris family, it’s an opportunity to see and honor loved ones.

Michael Martinez, Vietnam Veteran said, “That’s the hard part for a lot of us, knowing that we know, everybody in here knows somebody that didn’t come back, one way or another”.

Also planned is a dedication ceremony on the Memorial Walkway of a new Global War on Terror Memorial at the cemetery. “But Chris will never be here, so that’s why we have days like today so his spirit can live on, and so that people can actually stop and remember the person who is physically not here any more”.

When U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar gave her tribute, she noted two milestones this year.

Gov. Brian Sandoval was in southern Nevada, where temperatures reached the mid-90s, for a ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

“We need to start passing along (its meaning) to our next generation so we continue to have people show up in remembrance of those who fought for our freedom”, Modesitt said. “I’m proud of all the young fellows and young ladies that are coming on and carrying on the torch”, Richards said. Organizers were quickly able to replace them before Monday’s event. Veterans from every war since World War II were in attendance.

A group of soldiers from Hunter Army 3rd Infantry Division performed a 21-gun salute, and taps was played by a bugler.