Husky Energy approves West White Rose project

That’s in addition to existing production from several subsea tiebacks to the SeaRose FPSO (floating, production, storage and offloading), and Husky is confident that can grow even more.

In its statement announcing the West White Rose plans, Husky said that the first oil is expected in 2022 and the project could achieve a gross peak production rate of about 75,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2025.

Husky also anticipates a net project cost of $2.2 billion to first oil ($3.6 billion over the life of the project life), including about $180 million reflected in 2017 capital guidance, for a total cost of $5.2 billion.

Husky estimates the project will mean 250 permanent platform jobs, once operational.

“Recently cargoes have been going from Newfoundland and Labrador to as far away as China”. Design and building of the accommodation module, helideck, life boat stations and flare boom will add hundreds more jobs, he said.

“Hopefully it will keep people in the province, and keep our tradespeople working”.

Commercial oil production from the White Rose field started on 12 November 2005.

Husky confirmed that the main topside will be built in the Gulf of Mexico, though a contract has not yet been signed.

“After much delay, it’s wonderful to see this happen here”, said Andrew Bell, chairman of the Newfoundland and Labrador Oil & Gas Industries Association.

That concrete gravity structure is expected to be worked on in Argentia, where Husky last month had a job posting for a construction manager. “This is a much larger project today than was discussed in 2013”, said Ball. “So again a very good news story for the province”. In February, Chief Executive Rob Peabody said Husky’s Atlantic operations were important and declined to comment on what he said was speculation.

“It is of significant interest to us”, he said. Maclean would not rule it out.

“We have a world right now that still uses oil, still uses petroleum products”, Ball said.

The money will be used to create an innovation and business development fund, the premier explained.

The partnership, called Husky Midstream Limited Partnership, includes Husky with a 35 percent stake, Hong Kong-based Power Assets Holdings with a 48.75 percent stake, and Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings with a 16.25 percent stake.