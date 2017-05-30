IAS officer drowns while saving female colleague in Delhi swimming pool

A trainee IAS officer identified as Amit Dahiya died after he jumped into a swimming pool to save his colleague in New Delhi, Bureaucracy Today has learnt.

Police said Dahiya was at a party with some of his friends serving in Indian Foreign Services and Indian Revenue Services at the Foreign Club Institute on Monday evening.

His body was found floating in the pool a few minutes past midnight.

He was a resident of Haryana’s Sonipat, the police added. During the party, they made a decision to go for a swim in the pool located at the club.Police suspect they had consumed alcohol.

A PCR call was received at PS Vasant Vihar during early hours of the morning which claimed that the officer was being taken to hospital.

That is when a lady officer who was also attending the function accidentally slipped into the swimming pool and Dahiya along with a few others attempted saving her by jumping in the pool.

Police are recording statements to ascertain the cause of the accident.A report in NDTV has said that the officer’s family has demanded an independent investigation claiming that Dahiya was a good swimmer. Though the woman was safely pulled out, the group noticed that Ashish was missing.

A team of senior officers is on the spot to collect evidence and to record statements of relevant persons.