ICC Champions Trophy 2017: No Rift Between Anil Kumble And Virat Kohli

Whether there is any truth to the reports remains to be seen, but the timing of the leaks to the media do not bode well for the chances of the Indian team retaining their Champions Trophy title this time around. However, in what comes as shocking news, the cricketers are apparently unhappy with Kumble’s overbearing attitude.

Things don’t look too rosy for India cricket team coach Anil Kumble at the moment.

The tenure of Kumble has been very successful and team India under “Jumbo” had a very good home season and only lost a solitary Test against Australia in Pune.

Senior players in the Indian cricket team, led by captain Virat Kohli, are not happy with head coach Anil Kumble’s methods of guiding the side, a report by the Times of India on Tuesday claimed.

The first real indication of such issues brewing in the Indian dressing room emerged when the BCCI made a decision to invite fresh applicants for the post of the Team India head coach last week. It could create problems inside the dressing room, which is not a healthy sign for India cricket.

It is speculated that might not get an extension after the Champions Trophy since he has rubbed the BCCI the wrong way.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Advisory Committee, comprising former greats Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, who had appointed Kumble head coach a year ago, have been given the responsibility of mediating between Kumble and the players. The release had added that Kumble was to be a direct entry into the selection process.

“With the CoA not involved in the day-to-day working of the team, the responsibility of naming the new head coach is entrusted to the three-member panel. Neither the CoA not the board officials will be part of this process”, a source was reported as saying in Times of India.

Such developments do not auger well for team India, especially with Kohli and his men approaching such a vital ICC event as the Champions Trophy.

Indian players, including Kohli, need to keep their mind exclusively on cricket, and external factors should take a back seat.

As per the present situation, Virender Sehwag has been asked to apply for the role.