ICC Champions Trophy: Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal demoralises Pakistan with batting masterclass

He added that Bangladesh is placed in a tough group.

In last three years especially since World Cup 2015, Bangladesh has improved drastically as a team now ranked 6th in ICC One Day International rankings and, above all turning into a competitive side which some term as risky. But I think that this tournament, the group we’ve got is very hard – Australia, England and New Zealand. “And we’ll have to play as a team as we’ve been doing so far and hopefully we’ll do something here”.

Bangladesh has shown itself to be no pushover in global tournaments, beating England at the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup to reach the knockout stages.

Bangladesh’s strength and the reason for their recent success is their batting which includes the experienced trio of Tamim Iqbal, Shakib al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim and the arrival of youngsters like Soumya Sarkar and Shabbir Khan, who believe in playing fearless cricket.

Bangladesh have been grouped with Australia, New Zealand and England.

But the captain remains insistent that what happens on the day is all that matters. We have to work hard and enjoy every game.

“On your bad day, you have to concentrate on everything”, explained Mashrafe. But, yes, even [in the] last match we dropped four catches. It will be an area of concern as in a warm-up game they failed to defend 341 against Pakistan. So I hope that our fielding will be all right. “He has come back very strongly after his operation and he’ll take a big role for us”, he added.