ICC CT17 Warm-Up: Pakistan vs Australia match delayed due to rain

Pakistan was deprived of an opportunity to warm-up and test all the players ahead of the formal commencement of ICC Champions Trophy as Pakistan’s match against Australia was washed out due to heavy rains. The start of the match was delayed by more than two hours in the morning and the match reduced to 34 overs per side.

Match officials called off the game at 2.05pm local time after proceedings had initially been delayed by almost two hours before any action could happen.

In the action which was completed during that period, Australia managed to notch up 57 runs for loss of one wicket, as David Warner was caught by Sarfraz Ahmed off Mohammad Amir’s bowling after scoring 11.

That game will be followed by another crunch match against South Africa at Edgbaston June 7 before the final pool game against Sri Lanka on June 12 in Cardiff.

Both teams won their first practise game. Australia will play Black Caps on June 2, whereas Pakistan will lock horns with arch-rivals and defending champions in a much-awaited clash on June 4 at Edgbaston. It is the second match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, following the match between hosts England and Bangladesh.