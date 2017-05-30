ICSE, ISC exam results to be declared today

Tamil Nadu’s overall pass percentage in the Class XII ISC board examinations, whose results were announced on Monday, is 99.34 this year.

Ananya Maity from Kolkata has secured the first rank at the national level with 398 marks (99.5%) in ISC and Muskan Abdulla Pathan from Pune has got the top rank with 497 marks in ICSE exams. “I extend my hearty congratulations to all the successful students and wish them success in all their future endeavors”. “I want to be a doctor”, she said.

Three students from Lucknow also secured the top three positions in the ISC examinations-2017.

The second position in ISC was jointly shared by four students – Ayushi Srivastava (Lucknow), Devesh Lakhotia (Kolkata), Rishika Dhariwal (Mumbai) and Keerthana Srikanth (Gurgaon) – who scored 99.25 per cent each.

In Shillong, St Edmund’s School topped the meritorious list in as far as Meghalaya is concerned with its student, Binav Gautam securing the highest percentage – 95.3 percent. Her father Abdullah is a software engineer and mother Shakira a doctor.

The fate of the results was undecided till last Friday as the Delhi high court had ordered a stay on scrapping of the moderation policy of awarding of grace marks by the CBSE. She now aspires to pursue BCom (Hons) or Economic (Hons) from Delhi University.

For Yukta, who claimed to have not expected anything, the result has come as a pleasant surprise.

Based on their predicted marks, students of Gems Modern have received admission into prestigious universities like UC Berkley, London School of Economics, Stanford University, Imperial College London, UCLA, University of MI, and Indiana University, among others. When questioned about her hobbies, Ananya said that she has an inclination for creative writing and she loves to play the piano.