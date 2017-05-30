Illinois Legislature OK’s automatic-voter registration

SB 1933 is a good bill for IL.

I am glad that the IL legislature, in another bipartisan vote, has passed an Automatic Voter Registration bill and I encourage Gov. Bruce Rauner to sign the bill now.

Springfield, Ill. – The Illinois House passed a bill today to bring automatic voter registration to the state by a unanimous vote, following Senate passage earlier this month with no votes against.

The bill was passed unanimously by both the Senate and House, though some changes to the bill were made by members of the House. If SB 1933 becomes law today, IL will be the ninth state with Automatic Voter Registration, though more states that are now considering it could beat us to AVR. As a result, Automatic Voter Registration has substantial bipartisan support, and this is the time for Gov. Rauner to sign it into law.

I am grateful to AVR’s strong supporters throughout the state and am hopeful that Gov. Rauner will sign this bill so we can implement Automatic Voter Registration in IL.

In 2016, AVR legislation was approved by West Virginia, Vermont and the District of Columbia. Similar systems were administratively instituted by Georgia and CT in 2016, and AVR was approved in the November 2016 elections by Alaska voters. Yes, there have been specious complaints that AVR would make it easier for non-citizens obtaining driver’s licenses to register to vote.

The state Democratic representative who sponsored the legislation said it would modernize the state’s voter registration system and increase participation in elections.

A similar bill passed the state legislature a year ago but was vetoed by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, who said it didn’t do enough to prevent voter fraud.

The story has been corrected to show that the bill must return to the state Senate for agreements on changes instead of going to the governor. He said he vetoed the bill because it did not go far enough in preventing “voter fraud”. He urges Gov. Bruce Rauner to sign the bill into law. “We urge Governor Rauner to sign automatic voter registration into law and create a more modern, secure, and accurate voter registration system for IL”.