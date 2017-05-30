Images of Manchester bomb released

The BBC reported that British police had stopped sharing information about the Manchester bombing with the United States, due to anger over the detailed disclosures.

USA officials also leaked Abedi’s name to the media earlier this week, before it had been released in the U.K. British Home Secretary Amber Rudd complained that such leaks could cost police “the element of surprise” in their bid to prevent future attacks.

Greater Manchester Police, which apparently hopes to resume intelligence sharing soon, was “furious“.

Police in Manchester say two more arrests have been made in connection with the investigation into the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert as British authorities threaten to not share any more information with the US after leaks to the media.

– Another man is arrested in the town of Nuneaton in central England, widening the British police probe from areas in and around Manchester.

Mrs May, a former Home Secretary, will use the opportunity of a meeting of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation leaders in Brussels on Thursday to speak with Mr Trump about her concerns, according to a United Kingdom government official with knowledge of her plans.

Police are rushing to uncover the network thought to have helped Abedi in the attack.

A man, carrying a suspicious package, was arrested by the police in Wigan, the north-west region of Manchester, on Wednesday.

“I wouldn’t go that far but I can say they are perfectly clear about the situation and that it shouldn’t happen again”, Rudd said when asked about that. “It’s less about her and her own state, and it’s more about them”, the source says of Grande, 23.

Donald Trump criticized the leak, calling them “deeply troubling” in a statement released by the White House on Thursday. Shortly after the attack, the suicide bomber was identified as Salman Abedi, 22.

May said at the time Britain would continue to share intelligence with Washington.

The decision to stop sharing police information with USA agencies was an extraordinary step as Britain sees the United States as its closest ally on security and intelligence.

The younger brother and father of suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester have been arrested in Tripoli on suspicion of links with Isis. A German intelligence official said: “We must clarify whether Abedi knew people in Syria who he met” in Germany.

Eight men have been arrested and remain in custody in connection to the bombing and a woman arrested in a raid in Blackley, Wednesday has since been released without charge, police said.