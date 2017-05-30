India’s Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 profit rises about 20 pct, beats estimates

The company shares ended the session up by 0.82 per cent at Rs 1,362 on the BSE.

Shares of IT firm Tech Mahindra on Tuesday (30 May) dropped almost 12 per cent, eroding Rs 4,849.8 crore from its market valuation, after the company reported a 31 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of last fiscal. Tech Mahindra shares closed with over 11 per cent losses yesterday.

Mumbai: Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Ltd on Tuesday said its net profit in the March quarter increased 26.3% from a year before.

Farm Equipment business grew by 18.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,702 crore, with EBIT rising 30.8 percent and margin expansion of 170 basis points during the quarter.

The fall in sales in company’s automotive sector was compensated by strong deliveries of tractors, whose sales rose 16% to 50,253 units (including exports) over the same period a year ago. According to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, profit was estimated at Rs 658 crore on revenue of Rs 10,400 crore for the quarter while operating profit was expected at Rs 1,229 crore with margin at 11.8 percent.

Domestic brokerage Nirmal Bang has retained its “sell” rating on Tech Mahindra for a target of Rs. 403.