India will grow at 7.2% in 2017-18

The World Bank report said a new national goods and services tax due to be introduced on July 1 would “yield substantial growth dividends from higher efficiencies” and increase state revenues in the long term.

Noting that demonetisation caused an immediate cash crunch and that activity in cash-reliant sectors was affected, the bank said India’s GDP growth slowed to 7% year-on-year during the third quarter of 2016-2017 from 7.3 % in the first quarter.

India should create more jobs, expand scope of regular salaried jobs that are flexible besides providing a safe environment to bridge the gender gap in job participation, Frederico Gil Sander, senior economist and author of the report said during a presentation here. “GDP is projected to grow at 7.2 percent from 6.8 percent in FY17”, it said in a report released in New Delhi.

“A higher economic growth by 2019-20 is underpinned by a recovery in private investments, which are crowded-in by the recent increase in public capital expenditure and improvement in the investment climate”, the report added. Besides, it also needs to create more women entrepreneurs who in turn can create more jobs for women.

“(A) higher level of women participation in the economy can help propel India closer to double digit growth”, said country director Junaid Ahmad.

The World Bank had in January lowered the 2016-17 growth projection for India to 7% from an earlier 7.6% due to demonetisation.

Subdued private investment would put downside pressure on India’s potential growth, besides a rapid increase in global oil and commodity prices.

Even among countries with similar income levels, India is at the bottom at 120th among 131 countries, the report said.

“Concerns about women’s safety are strong and often genuine while flexibility, availability of childcare and adequate pay are important given social norms that require women to reconcile work with household duties”, the report said. Three out of every five prime working age Indian women (26-45 years) are not economically active, meaning that they are neither working on a farm or in businesses nor are they earning any wage.

India must reverse a trend of falling women’s participation in the job market if it is to achieve its ambition of double-digit growth, the World Bank said on Monday. “The evidence, however, shows that fewer jobs in agriculture have not been replaced by alternative jobs considered suitable for women”, Ahmad added. “Women want to work but there are not enough jobs being created”, he said.

In India, the women participation was just at 27% compared to China and Brazil where it was between 65-70%.