Indians pound Royals to avoid sweep

Kansas City has won the first two games in this series, picking up a 6-4 win on Friday and a 5-2 win on Saturday.

Perhaps the defending AL champions play better that way.

The Indians jumped out to a 1-0 lead when third baseman Jose Ramirez smashed a 3-1 pitch from Royals starter Ian Kennedy with two outs in the bottom of the second inning, and they kept the rally going with three more runs in the third.

The Indians’ 18 hits on Sunday were the second-most in a game this season.

“We know we can be playing better than we have”, Kipnis said.

“Games like this only reassure us that this is the type of product we can roll out there when everybody’s going well”, said Kipnis. “Everyone is taking their licks and no one has pulled away, so while we’ve kind of spun our tires, we’re not looking too far up and that’s a good thing to have”.

Coming into the game the Royals were last in the American League in 10 offensive categories, including batting average, runs, hits, doubles, slugging percentage and on base percentage.

Tomlin (3-6) tossed a six-hitter for his first win since April 30.

It was Tomlin’s fifth career complete game, the first since September 15, 2015, also against the Royals.

“He’s always good against us”, Royals manager Ned Yost said.

Tomlin scattered six hits, including a monstrous home run from Jorge Bonifacio in the 5, retiring 10 of the first 11 Royals hitters, as well as 13 of the final 15.

Tomlin struck out three and didn’t walk a batter.

Duffy didn’t mince any words when assessing his performance.

He fell to 4-4 on the season but still holds a decent 3.54 ERA even after Sunday's drubbing.

With Corey Kluber likely returning to the rotation Thursday against Oakland, Salazar could be headed to a relief role.

"It was really fun to watch him pitch", Francona said.

One out later, Whit Merrifield singled to extend his hitting streak to 13 games, the longest by a Royals player this season.

Bonifacio provided the big blow when he turned on Andrew Miller’s slider and drove it over the glove of left fielder Michael Brantley. He is 2-0 with a 1.61 ERA in four career starts and five total outings against the Athletics.