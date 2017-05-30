Indivior PLC (LSE:INDV) QI & Valuation Watch

The name now has a score of 14.00000. This value ranks companies using EBITDA yield, FCF yield, earnings yield and liquidity ratios. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. A lower value may indicate larger traded value meaning more sell-side analysts may cover the company leading to a smaller chance shares are priced improperly. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. Purplebricks Group PLC (AIM:PURP)’s 12 month volatility is now 66.797200. The 6 month volatility is 26.963200, and the 3 month is seen at 19.694700. The Volatility 3m of The Restaurant Group plc (LSE:RTN) is 44.517000. 6 month volatility is 62.624200, and the 3 month clocks in at 55.882200. The Volatility 6m is 42.505800. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. The price index of The Restaurant Group plc (LSE:RTN) for last month was 0.99320. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.90872, the 24 month is 1.41309, and the 36 month is 2.20253. The Price Index 12m for The Restaurant Group plc (LSE:RTN) is 1.02165.

We also note that Photo-Me International plc (LSE:PHTM) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.030540 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of 0.02574. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. This may occur at the same time. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. The Q.i. value may help spot companies that are undervalued. The ROIC 5 year average is 0.268216 and the ROIC Quality ratio is 12.676528. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Indivior PLC (LSE:INDV) has a current ERP5 Rank of 4723.

Looking further, the MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. With this score, it is generally considered that the lower the ratio, the better. The score is named after its creator Joseph Piotroski who developed a ranking scale from 0-9 to help determine the financial strength of a company. The free quality score helps estimate the stability of free cash flow.

At the time of writing, Grainger Plc (LSE:GRI) has a Piotroski F-Score of 7. In general, a higher FCF score value would represent high free cash flow growth. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of TT Electronics plc (LSE:TTG). Purplebricks Group PLC (AIM:PURP) now has a Piotroski Score of 2. In terms of operating efficiency, one point was given for higher gross margin compared to the previous year, and one point was given for a higher asset turnover ratio compared to the previous year.