It was well off Ari Luyendyk’s 236.986 miles per hour track record from 1996, but a clear indication that speed standards could be coming down as Indy begins its second 100 years at The Brickyard. I went one gear down and started again picking up the speed, and I crossed the line and it was 30.7 or something like that.

Clearly, Dixon isn’t the only IndyCar driver with a hankering for fast food. “This season has started so great”. Scott’s 2017 Indy 500 run may have been over before it began.

Hours earlier, Dixon had won pole position for next Sunday’s Indy 500 race, the most famous event in the Verizon IndyCar US motor racing series.

“I won’t be happy unless I’m first”, said Rossi. Now, things look different. Will Power was Team Penske’s top qualifier on the 21/2-mile oval.

“Most drivers on the grid are (attentive) – you have to be – but he’s really been studying for the Indianapolis 500, watching old races, talking to his teammates”.

The Chip Ganassi driver recorded the fastest lap and four-lap qualifying average in 21 years.

The option Dixon chose was a Taco Bell at 3502 West 16 Street.

Fernando Alonso believes he could have been in contention for a spectacular pole position on his Indianapolis 500 debut after suffering a speed sapping overboost issue on his “Fast 9” run.

Franchitti says he was “amazed” at how quickly Alonso got up to speed in his rookie test at the start of this mont. “Without this boost problem we would have been much quicker”. “For Scott, I’m sure it’s a little bit of normalcy to get away from all the emotions of Pole Day”. “It’s part of the mystique of this place is pushing the limits of the cars and us as drivers“.

The No. 18 will start from the back of the field after failing to make a qualifying attempt after Bourdais’ frightening crash Saturday. The passenger was identified by the victims, the driver admitted his role in the robbery and Davies-Dixon’s wallet and identification were recovered.

“There’s a lot of fun, a lot of camaraderie in the motorhomes”, the team president of A.J. Foyt Racing said.