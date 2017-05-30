Intel Core X Family Features First TeraFlop Desktop CPU

At around $1,700 it was a pricey chip, launching. Latest leaks show the power of upcoming Intel CPUs. However, at the top of the range we are teased that the 18C/36T Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition processor is the “first teraflop desktop CPU from Intel“. Core i9-7900X will come with 10 cores and 20 threads while Core i9 – 7820X will come with 8 cores and 16 threads.

With Turbo Boost 4.5 and 2.0GHz, all of the i9 chips feature base clock speeds of 3.3GHz, regarding up to 4.3GHz dual-core speeds and with Turbo Boost 3.0 also. (Intel claims that the Core X series reaches 10 percent faster multithread performance over the previous generation, and 15 percent faster single thread).

The 10, 8, 6, and 4-core versions of the processors will be available initially, with the 18, 16, 14, and 12-core versions coming soon.

Undoubtedly, Threadripper will butt heads with the Intel’s Core i9 chips. An Intel rep stated that Broadwell-E was an experiment. “It sold. Proving that our enthusiast community will go after the best of the best”.

Intel is also upgrading its Turbo Boost technology on some of the higher end models of the Core X line, with what it calls Turbo Boost Max 3.0. The Core i9 Extreme Edition is now the most powerful desktop processor, which has been made capable of handling the highest performance for streaming 4K movies, VR/AR and content creation. A new Intel x299 chipset is being added to the processors to boost the present I/O and overclocking capabilities.

Unfortunately for Intel, the initial $184 launch price is no longer sustainable because of Ryzen. Partially, that’s because the rise of ultraportables and convertible laptops have shifted its focus away from delivering as much computing power as possible, to offering a reasonable amount of processing power efficiently.

As has been earlier rumoured Intel today announced their next generation of Core X PC processors at Computex, which includes more powerful Core i5 and Core i7 processors, and a new top of the line Core i9 processors.