IPL 2017 Qualifier 2

Mumbai Indians (MI) entered the final of the ongoing IPL-X with a convincing six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Friday. It has been the Mumbai Indians and the Rising Pune Supergiant who have been just unbelievable throughout the match.

Karn Sharma was the star for Mumbai as the leg-spinner bowled one of the spells of the tournament, picking up four wickets and conceding just 16 runs from his four overs.

Asked what was his strategy to get KKR’s left-handers Sunil Narine and Gautam Gambhir, Sharma said the team had different plans for different batsmen.

The 2017 IPL final will be a repeat of Tuesday’s first qualifier, with Mumbai Indians facing Rising Pune Supergiant.

Put in to bat after Mumbai Indians won the toss, Kolkata Knight Riders could only manage 107 all out in 18.5 overs.

The qualifier 2 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad was a rain-curtailed match.

“We are hungry and want to do well against Mumbai“.

Earlier, Karn Sharma and Bumrah saw Mumbai Indians bowl out Kolkata Knight Riders. In a high pressure game of 20 overs, when a chasing team lose three top order wickets cheaply, it is not easy to win the game especially when the chasing team is pitted against a strong bowling attack. It’s not me, something we have been talking about. With 283 runs from 15 matches, this has been the Mumbaikar’s most ordinary show in the IPL and most often, team brilliance has masked his poor run through the season.

The table-toppers at the end of the regular season, Mumbai lost on home soil to Rising Pune Supergiant in Tuesday’s opening play-off fixture. “It (shot selection) completely depends on the batsman; if someone is good at something then they back themselves”.

He signed off by saying that they need to continue the good work in the final and look to win against Pune.a team that has beaten MI thrice this year.

Piyush Chawla was the most successful bowler with two wickets, while Coulter-Nile and Umesh Yadav claimed one wicket each. But obviously we lost a lot of wickets upfront and once you lose five wickets for 30-odd it’s very hard to recover.