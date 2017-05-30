Iran accuses United States of ‘Iranophobia’ after Trump’s Saudi visit

Trump’s administration, in a notification to the USA legislature last month, acknowledged that Tehran was complying with the nuclear agreement, but said it was launching an inter-agency review of whether the lifting of sanctions against Iran was in the United States’ national security interests.

Standing next to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Trump said: “The United States and Israel can declare with one voice that Iran must never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon, and must cease its deadly funding, training and equipping of terrorists and militias”.

Qassemi’s comments come after U.S. President Donald Trump clinched a massive $110 billion military deal with Saudi Arabia over the weekend during his first foreign trip since he took office.

“50 world leaders gathered in Saudi Arabia and their only word was that Iran enjoys an uncontrollable power, and it is an honor for us”, General Salami reportedly had said on Wednesday.

Rouhani called relations with the United States “a curvy road”, saying he hoped the Trump administration will “settle down” enough for his nation to better understand it.

“The countries of the region need more cooperation and consultations to resolve the crisis in the region and we are ready to cooperate in this field”, Rouhani told Sheikh Tamim, IRNA added. In Israel on Monday, he warned of “the threat posed by Iran” through the possibility of it acquiring nuclear weapons and its support of militant groups.

“Iran – fresh from real elections – attacked by @POTUS in that bastion of democracy & moderation”.

The Qatari emir, for his part, offered his congratulations to President Rouhani on his landslide reelection victory and called for further expansion of mutual relations.

“The stupid Saudi government thinks it can attract friendship of enemies by giving them money”, said Khamenei.

Iran, which has been accused of exposing sectarian fault lines in the region, especially in Yemen, Syria and Iraq, tried to soften its rhetoric as Rouhani said there should be greater unity between Shiites and Sunnis and that they had coexisted side by side peacefully for hundreds of years.

“The US Congress laws allow the president to waive sanctions for 4 or 6 months”, said Abbas Araqchi, who is also deputy foreign minister for legal and global affairs.

In his first keynote speech overseas, Trump sought to redefine his relationship with the Muslim world, and focused on his desire to curb Iran’s influence in the region.