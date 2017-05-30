Iran accuses USA of ‘Iranophobia’ after Trump’s Saudi visit

In a tweet following the speech, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif accused Trump of ignoring Iran’s democratic credentials to “milk” Saudi Arabia of billions of dollars.

In Rouhani’s second term, Tehran is more likely to ratchet up its interventions in Arab nations as the IRGC and Quds Force will be empowered and emboldened, and Iran will continue to be the top state-sponsor of terrorism. Iran’s incumbent moderate President Hassan Rouhani won the presidential election by garnering 57 percent of the votes, the Interior Ministry announced Saturday.

Rouhani’s efforts to open up Iran to less hostile relations with the West still have to be couched in the rhetoric of anti-Americanism that has been a pillar of Iranian rule since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

Rouhani was asked about a recent arms deal between the USA and Saudi Arabia worth nearly $110 billion, which is set to reach $350 billion over 10 years, plus a series of other deals.

As a way to boost oil production, the government also set out to change the contract structure of oil-development deals to make them more attractive to foreign businesses.

“The American president tried to encourage the countries of the region to purchase more arms by spreading Iranophobia”. “We are manufacturing weapons and are capable of producing any type of weapons we need”, the Iranian president said.

Iran’s president fires back at Trump’s funding “terrorists” accusation, saying Americans don’t know the region.

Addressing his first press conference after being re-elected as Iran’s president, Rouhani said that Tehran has always favoured good ties with the regional and worldwide countries.

“The Iranian nation has made a decision to be powerful”.

In his congratulatory message to Rouhani, Sarkisian, as quoted by his press office, expressed confidence that during the Iranian president’s tenure “the friendly neighborly Iran will continue to develop upward, bringing its considerable and important contribution to the establishment of regional peace and stability”.

Rouhani said that Iranians are “waiting for this government to become stable intellectually” and that “hopefully, things will settle down … so we could pass more accurate judgments”. “At this point, I have no plans to call my counterpart in Iran, although in all likelihood, we will talk at the right time”.

“The issue of terrorism can not be solved through giving money to superpowers”, Rouhani said.

Iran called on Washington on Monday to abandon its “warmongering policy, intervention, Iranophobia and sales of unsafe and useless weapons to the main sponsors of terrorism”, according to state-run Press TV.