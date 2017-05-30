Iran’s foreign minister accuses US of ‘Iranophobia’

Rouhani was re-elected in a landslide win Friday, after his first term saw a major nuclear arms deal with world powers in 2015.

Hassan Rouhani’s re-election as President of Iran is beneficial for Armenia, expert on Iranian studies Vardan Voskanyan told reporters on May 22, stating that in case of change of the President, new government would be formed which again would clarify the agreements, programs with Armenia and so on, reports Armenpress.

Trump doubled down on his criticism of Tehran during his visit to Israel on Monday, insisting that Iran should “never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon – never, ever”, because he claims the Islamic Republic supports terrorists.

Speaking after Trump’s two-day visit to Riyadh, Rouhani said, “This summit was a show and had no political value”.

In fight against terrorism, giving money of a nation to a superpower doesn’t solve the problem, Rouhani added.

Rouhani won another four-year term Friday in a vote that many saw as a referendum on his push for worldwide outreach that led to the nuclear deal, as well as a vote of confidence that his government will be able to help the country’s sputtering economy. American officials should know that whenever we need to technically test a missile, we will do so and will not wait for their permission, ‘ Rouhani said. He said America is prepared to stand with them but the region can not wait for American power to crush the enemy.

Rouhani said that people in Saudi Arabia are there friends and they have always loved them and hoped the Saudi government to choose the right path.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said France is convinced that Iran under Rouhani will have “an important role in the pacification” of the region.

US President Donald Trump has deliberately accused Tehran of sponsoring extremist groups in the Middle East in order to stir up “Iranophobia” and boost American arms sales in the region, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

From this, it seems that Trump will fight against the Iranian Regime, their spread of terrorism, and their abuse of their own people.

A Presidential election was held in Iran on Friday. “The poor things have never seen a ballot box”. “That’s the problem. Those who are advising the Americans are unfortunately rulers who deviate America with unsound advice or buy some influence in the USA with their money”, he said. While much will be expected of the President, it will not be easy to fulfil all expectations not least because of the constraints of Iran’s complex government system and the crippling sanctions that Donald Trump’s America is in no mood to lift. Peace in the Middle East could only be possible with Iran at the table, Rouhani said.

“Our policy is interaction with the entire world for development, peace and stability, we have no way other than interaction with other countries, he said, if there is a problem between the United States and the Islamic Republic, they are to blame; they started animosity with our nation and Revolution”. Iran’s most powerful authority – Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – has ruled out normalisation of ties with the United States.