Iranian president criticises United States after Donald Trump calls for country’s isolation

“The problem is that the Americans do not know our region and those who advise US officials are misleading them”, said Mr Rouhani, who easily defeated hardline challenger Ebrahim Raisi in last Friday’s presidential election.

Paris, which is at odds with Iran over the crisis in Syria, took one of the hardest lines against Tehran during negotiations between Iran and major powers in 2015, but has been quick to restore trade ties.

“The issue of terrorism cannot be solved through giving money to superpowers”, Rouhani said, adding that his nation would “uproot terrorism” and bring stability to the region.

Touching upon Iran’s domestic affairs, Azodi said that Rouhani “has another four years” to resolve a bevy of social issues and that although “he has done a lot, it’s not enough”. “So he needs to work on both of these and actually tell people that “this is what I’ve done and this is what can be done as the result of the nuclear deal”, Azodi added.

Iranian state television reported Monday that Mohsen Hashemi Rafsanjani, a son of the influential late former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, won more than 1.7 million votes to come in first among the candidates.

However, while Rouhani’s greatest political achievement to date has perhaps been the 2015 agreement with six major powers, including the U.S., to curbing Iran’s nuclear program, the Iranian president insisted that ballistic missile tests would continue “if technically necessary”. “I hope it can settle so that we can have a better judgement about those in Washington”, said Rouhani.

“The deep state” is thought to be “the secret and semi-secret networks of military, security and intelligence forces that allegedly profess support for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei“, according to the Huffington Post. He says the Islamic Republic still is waiting to understand what the Trump administration wants.

The Qatari emir, for his part, offered his congratulations to President Rouhani on his landslide reelection victory and called for further expansion of mutual relations.

“We in Pakistan welcome the re-election of Rouhani who is a seasoned statesman and a very good friend of Pakistan”, he noted.

“In this direction we are ready for talks aimed at reaching a real agreement”, Rouhani was quoted as saying.