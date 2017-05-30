Is Buying Penn West Petroleum Limited New (NYSE:PWE) Here Good Idea?

Penn West Petroleum Ltd (TSE:PWT) (NYSE:PWE)’s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, June 13 report. Given that liquidity is king in short-term, TEVA is a stock with 1.01 billion shares outstanding that normally trades 2.48% of its float. Analysts believe that we could see stock price minimum in the $28 range (lowest target price), allowing for another -2.47% drop from its current position. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Penn West Petroleum from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Meanwhile, the company embarked on a series of asset sales that allowed it to reduce net debt from nearly $3 billion at the end of 2013 to $384 million as of March 31 this year. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Monday, June 6 to “Underperform”.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Penn West Petroleum Ltd. P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

3 number of analysts have estimated the sales of the company for the quarter, analysts estimated mean sale target of 569.4 million while high and low sale targets are estimated at 628.2 million and 453 million respectively.

The company declined -6.45% and closed its last trading session at $1.55. Horizon Kinetics LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn West Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Penn West Petroleum by 12.8% in the first quarter. The Company operates a portfolio of opportunities with an oil position in the Cardium, Viking and Peace River areas of Alberta.

Penn West is now a much smaller company with forecast production of 28,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day this year, down from 135,000 boepd in 2013.

Penn West Petroleum Ltd.is a conventional oil and natural gas producer in Canada.