‘IS’ digs its heels in as Iraqi troops advance in Mosul

More than seven months into the massive operation to recapture Mosul from the Islamic State group, Iraqi forces have retaken the city’s east and large parts of its western side, but the jihadists are putting up tough resistance in areas they still hold.

The three neighbourhoods are seen as the last areas that separate Iraqi forces from ISIL’s last bastion in Mosul’s Old City.

Iraq’s fight to retake Mosul from the Islamic State group has been the largest and the longest operation against the extremists in the almost three years since they overran a third of the country.

Meanwhile, at least 20 Iraqi civilians were killed in airstrikes conducted by the so-called US-led coalition in the northern parts of Mosul’s Old City.

But in Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city after Baghdad, Iraqi forces backed by the US -led coalition have shrunk IS-held territory to less than 5 percent of the city and still resistance has remained stiff.

“The fact that huge numbers of Iraqis continue to flee West Mosul, despite the dangers involved, is a testament of both the the dire situation inside, and the enormous task ahead of us to alleviate the suffering of IDPs [internally displaced persons]”, said the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Iraq Chief of Mission, Thomas Lothar Weiss.

The Old City – a warren of tightly packed homes and roads that shrink to the width of footpaths – holds special significance for Mosul’s residents and IS.

The death cult now controls only the Zanjili and Shafaa districts and the labyrinthine Old City – the site of the symbolic Al-Nouri mosque where Isis leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi first declared his caliphate in 2014.

Security forces launched a large-scale military operation to take the remaining neighborhoods under ISIS control in western Mosul on Saturday, the country’s Joint Operation Command said.

On Friday, Iraqi forces dropped thousands of leaflets over western Mosul, telling those in their homes to flee.

Police, counterterrorism and army units started storming the al-Zanjili district and headed toward the Old City, said federal police head, Lt. Gen. Ra’ed Shaker Jawdat.

Reports say nearly 760,000 people have already escaped the embattled Iraqi city over the past months.

Both Iraqi forces and IS fighters are obligated under worldwide law to protect civilians, the United Nations statement added.

The UN estimated that as many as 200,000 people may try to leave in the coming days, while Save the Children warned that fleeing civilians could be caught in the cross-fire, leading to “deadly chaos”.

In Syria, Assad’s forces and their allies have also been on the offensive, moving toward the Iraqi and Jordanian border, but are still far from reaching it. USA -backed Syrian Democratic Forces, IS militants and Syrian rebels are also fighting for territory in an increasingly messy battle space.