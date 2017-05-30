‘Ishaqzaade’ duo Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra to join forces again?

While it marked the debut of the former in the Bollywood film industry, the latter received a special mention at the National Film Awards.

Now, Dibakar Banerjee, the director of the classic Khosla Ka Ghosla and Love Sex Aur Dhoka has cast Arjun opposite Parineeti Chopra in a film that aims to look at the man-woman relationship from a unique perspective.

The film has been in the pipeline for nearly six months.

Arjun Kapoor and Dibakar had a meeting for the first narration in the month of November in 2016.

Mumbai Mirror quotes a source saying, “Arjun had loved the script and given his nod but had not signed on the dotted line. By January, both the actors were onboard”, a source close to the development said, adding that Arjun is reportedly to be playing a Haryanvi police inspector in the film. Dibakar was still working on the final draft and wanted Parineeti as the leading lady. Parineeti’s character has been kept under wraps. The film will have a dark and gritty plot set in North India. She will begin prep for her character in the month of June.

Arjun and Parineeti’s chemistry in Habib Faisal’s Ishaqzaade was appreciated by the audience and critics both, but they were not seen in a film together after that.

Shooting is expected to commence in July this year.