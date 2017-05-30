Islamists murder civilians in fight for Philippine city

“They are texting us and calling us for help”, Zia Alonto Adiong, spokesman for the provincial crisis management committee, said. A paper sign attached to one of the men indicated that the victims had “betrayed their faith“, he said, identifying the men as civilians. But the recent bloodshed in Marawi has raised fears that extremism is growing as smaller militant groups unify and align themselves with the Islamic State group.

Truckloads of extra marines were also seen driving into Marawi, one of the biggest Muslim-populated cities in the mainly Catholic Philippines with about 2,00,000 residents. The bodies of 19 civilians have been recovered and local authorities have reported more civilian deaths still to be tallied.

Speaking at the evacuation center on Sunday, Saddat Liong said his house was hit by mortar fire and burned to the ground.

“This is a conflict that has gone beyond proportion. It is really a awful situation for them. people have died because they were shot and there was no doctor to treat them”.

It is unclear if these eight were included in the military’s count of civilian deaths.

The bodies of eight men, a lot of them shot in the head with their hands tied behind their backs, have been found on the outskirts of Marawi, 830 kilometres south of Manila.

“In the end their relatives and everyday people may be the ones who will kill them”, he said. “We found their bodies while conducting rescue operations”, regional military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jo-ar Herrera said, according to Manila Standard.

The trapped civilians were without food, and wanted the military to stop air strikes, he said, urging the military “to do a different approach”.

“We are still validating other reports of atrocities”.

Militants from the pro-IS Maute rebel group have been holed up inside buildings for a week, fending off helicopter airstrikes, armored vehicles and ground attacks by government troops.

The military’s struggle to drive out the rebels has become a major challenge for the government of President Rodrigo Duterte, who declared martial law in the region last week and vowed to defeat the insurgents. Police on Sunday outlawed guns there and suspended all weapons permits. The army said it was possible more “atrocities” had taken place.

Residents look at bodies found in a ravine on the outskirts of Marawi on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Sunday. Scores of prisoners, among them militants, were freed when rebels took over two detention facilities.

Hostilities erupted last week when the military and the police moved to arrest Isnilon Hapilon, the Islamic State’s anointed leader in the Philippines and head of an Abu Sayyaf faction.

The military has warned that atrocities may have been committed by the Maute. Authorities are now concerned that Maute militants – who have pledged allegiance to Daesh – are blending in with the evacuees in Iligan and could launch terrorist attacks there.

Hapilon escaped and gunmen loyal to him besieged this mostly Muslim city of 200,000 people, torching buildings and taking hostages. The fighters traveling with Hapilon requested reinforcements from the Maute Group, turning a small firefight into a full-scale battle. Fighters from Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore are also believed to have joined its ranks.