Israel approves controversial Jerusalem cable auto project

The rally on Saturday night under the banner of “Two States–One Hope” was organized by Peace Now and included left-wing Israeli political parties such as the Zionist Union and Meretz, as well as several other left-wing organizations.

A letter from Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to the organizers was read on stage.

“The time has come to prove to the Israelis, the Palestinians and the entire world that an important segment of the Israeli population is opposed to occupation and wants a two-state solution”, he added.

“Our duty towards future generations is to conclude a peace of the courageous”.

The plan would see a former railway station in west Jerusalem linked by cable vehicle to the Old City in east Jerusalem, occupied by Israel in 1967 and later annexed in a move never recognised by the worldwide community. Even though no digging has taken place in those areas, the issue remains a flash point between Israelis and Palestinians. Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as their future capital.

Prtime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet on Sunday conducted its weekly meeting inside the Western Wall (Kotel) tunnels in honor of Jerusalem Day and the celebration of the liberation of eastern Jerusalem and the Old City.

Israeli infrastructure projects in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank draw harsh criticism from the Palestinians and many in the global community.

Some government members have openly advocated annexing the West Bank.