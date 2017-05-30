Israeli approval of Jerusalem cable auto project focus of dailies — Newspapers review

A top Palestinian official slams the Israeli cabinet for holding its weekly meeting Sunday in the Western Wall tunnels, an excavated archaeological site under the current Western Wall.

Israeli supporters of a Palestinian state alongside Israel, including the non-government group Peace Now, heard a written message from Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas that it was time for both peoples to “live together in harmony”.

Israel’s later annexation of east Jerusalem was never recognized by the global community. Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as their future capital.

Saturday’s rally coincided with the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the end of a hunger strike by hundreds Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Al-Ayyam explained the approved plan involves the installation of a cable auto that would link a former railway station in West Jerusalem to the Moroccan (Dung) Gates of Jerusalem’s Old City, located near the Western Wall and Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and gold-topped Dome of the Rock, it is Islam’s third-holiest site after Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

At a special meeting held at the Western Wall, the cabinet approved the first phase of the plan expected to cost some 200 million shekels (USD 56 million, 50 million euros), a tourism ministry statement said.

The fate of the area is an emotional issue at the heart of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin said the cable auto “will change the face of Jerusalem, allow easy and convenient access for tourists and visitors to the Western Wall and will serve as an exceptional tourist attraction”.