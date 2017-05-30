Israeli Cabinet meets in Western Wall tunnels, approves Old City elevator

The area is flashpoint for both sides.

At a special meeting held at the Western Wall, the cabinet approved the first phase of the plan expected to cost some 200 million shekels (RM239.04 million), a tourism ministry statement said.

“He called on the United Nations and the worldwide community to deter Israel and stop its provocative behavior, respect the status quo in Jerusalem and holy places and hold its responsibility to end the occupation for all”.

Jews revere the site, where the two Jewish temples stood in biblical times, as the Temple Mount.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet met Sunday in tunnels near the site for a special session marking the 50th anniversary of Israel’s capture of east Jerusalem in the 1967 war, an event it celebrates as the “unification” of its eternal capital.

Palestinians saw the meeting as a provocation.

The main goal of the projects is to solve the mobility issues between the Jewish Quarter and the Western Wall.

In addition to a NIS 50-million plan to improve accessibility to the Western Wall by building an elevator to the site from the Jewish Quarter and the construction of a cable auto from the First Station in Baka to the Dung Gate, the cabinet also approved plans to improve public health, education and welfare facilities throughout the city, reduce air pollution, expand the Jerusalem International Convention Center and take steps to encourage government workers to live in the capital.

A week after US President Donald Trump visited Israel and the West Bank hoping to restart the peace process between Israelis and Palestinians, Erekat called on the worldwide community to pressure Israel over the status of Jerusalem. “In this place, the Babylonian exile built the Second Temple and after the destruction of the Second Temple, this place was the focal point of the longing of our people for generations”, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday at the start of the meeting.

The dailies also highlighted the decision of Palestinian prisoners to suspend their 41-day mass hungers strike following an agreement between leaders of hunger strikers and Israeli Prison Service (IPS).